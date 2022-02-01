Asian Americans mark Lunar New Year amid ongoing hate crimes

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

For two years, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the country have endured racist verbal, physical and sometimes deadly attacks fueled by the pandemic. With the start of the Lunar New Year, many are looking forward to family traditions and community celebrations throughout February. These include family dinners and giving children red envelopes filled with money. New York, Chicago and San Francisco are among the cities with parades planned for later this month in their Chinatowns. The Year of the Tiger — a Chinese zodiac symbol that represents strength and courage — also is the perfect time to convince Asian elders who have lived in fear because of widespread anti-Asian sentiment to join in the festivities.