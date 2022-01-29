Stephen Curry, Warriors beat Kyrie Irving, Nets 110-106

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson hit the biggest shot yet of his 2 1/2-year injury comeback, smoothly sinking a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in the game to send the Golden State Warriors to a 110-106 victory over Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving wasn’t done and made a 3 of his own moments later and scored 32 points despite boos from the Bay Area crowd directed at the unvaccinated Nets star.Thompson finished with 16 points while Stephen Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:09 left and five free throws over the final 1:44 to score 19 points.