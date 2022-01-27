Who’s who among some possible top Supreme Court contenders

By JESSICA GRESKO and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement gives President Joe Biden a chance to make his first nomination to the high court. It’s also a chance for Biden to fulfill a campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the high court. The women seen as leading candidates for the post include federal court judges, a state court judge and a longtime civil rights leader. Among the most frequently mentioned names are Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s a federal appeals court judge in Washington, and Leondra Kruger, a justice on the California Supreme Court.