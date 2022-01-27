California launches $185 million youth job corps

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has launched a $185 million jobs program aimed at putting disadvantaged youth and young adults to work helping their communities while improving their prospects for future success. The Californians For All Youth Jobs Corps was funded in Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2021-22 “California Comeback Plan.” California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday said Thursday that the first phase makes $150 million available to 13 large cities and the second phase will make $35 million available to smaller counties and cities selected through a competitive process. The intent of the two-year plan is to increase youth employment in underserved and underemployed populations, develop meaningful career pathways and helping communities tackle local priorities.