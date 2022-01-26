Reimer, Sharks beat Capitals 4-1 to snap 2-game skid

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Reimer made 32 saves to help the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 and snap a two-game losing streak. Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose’s best penalty killer when Washington came up empty on four power plays. San Jose’s Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad Ulf’s old home arenas. Noah Gregor scored his second goal of the season and Nicolas Meloche had the first of his NHL career. The Capitals have back-to-back games in regulation for the first time this season. They’ve lost eight of their past 11 games. Daniel Sprong scored for Washington.