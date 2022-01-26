Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

By JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102, one night after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. Seven Clippers made 3-pointers. Orlando’s Franz Wagner led the team with 21 points and nine assists, while Cole Anthony had 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs scored 14 points, as did veteran guard Gary Harris.