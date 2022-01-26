Arizona State at No. 3 Arizona tops Pac-12 week

By The Associated Press

Rivalry week hits the Pac-12 this week. No. 3 Arizona looks to bounce back from a 75-59 loss to No. 7 UCLA against Arizona State. The Sun Devils have been inconsistent and a win at McKale Center could go a long way to turning their season around. Oregon looks to continue its upward trend against struggling Oregon State. The Ducks have won six straight the Beavers have lost 14 of 16. Stanford and California cap the run of rivalry games early next week. On the women’s side, No. 8 Arizona plays at No. 2 Stanford in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA championship game.