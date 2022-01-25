Southern California to see new round of Santa Ana winds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new round of gusty Santa Ana winds is expected to develop in Southern California as some cities are still cleaning up extensive damage from last weekend’s powerful winds. The National Weather Service the winds will develop Tuesday afternoon and last into Wednesday. Last weekend’s winds caused extensive damage in foothill communities east of Los Angeles. Gusts Friday night and Saturday toppled hundreds of trees onto streets, homes and cars, and caused power outages. In the especially hard-hit city of Claremont, Los Angeles County wildfire camp crews are expected to help with the cleanup. Classes were canceled Monday in the Claremont Unified School District for a review of campus safety.