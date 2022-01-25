PGA Tour heads to Torrey Pines, Europe stays in Middle East

By The Associated Press

Jon Rahm leads six of the top 10 players in the world at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Also playing at Torrey Pines is Dustin Johnson. It will be his first tournament since October. Johnson is the No. 4 player in the world. Collin Morikawa gives the European Tour the No. 2 player in the world at the Dubai Desert Classic. Rory McIlroy and Abu Dhabi winner Thomas Pieters also are playing. The LPGA Tour goes south in Florida for the Gainbridge LPGA. The field features defending champion and world No. 1 Nelly Korda.