Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Meet Methuselah, an elderly fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. Methuselah is a four-foot-long, 40-pound Australian lungfish that was brought to the California Academy of Sciences in 1938 from Australia. Biologists at the San Francisco museum believe Methuselah is about 90 years old. The Australian lungfish is a primitive species with lungs and gills that is believed to be the evolutionary link between fish and amphibians. The Academy’s senior biologist, Allan Jan, who is the fish’s keeper says it has a calm, mellow personality and a taste for fresh figs that Methuselah will only eat in season.