No. 16 BYU women beat San Diego for 2nd time in 2 days

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 20 points, Lauren Gustin had 10 points and 13 rebounds and No. 16 BYU beat San Diego 70-48 for its second victory over the Toreros in two days. Gonzales scored 29 points in BYU’s 74-63 victory over San Diego on Saturday. She was 7 of 14 from the floor with five rebounds and five assists in the rematch. Paisley Harding added 16 points for BYU. Gonzales and Harding combined to score 10 points during BYU’s game-opening 10-0 run, and Gustin scored 10 of the Cougars’ opening 14 points of the second quarter to build a double-digit lead they would not relinquish. Harsimran Kaur scored nine of her 13 points in the fourth quarter for San Diego.

