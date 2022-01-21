Strong, potentially damaging winds developing in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The National Weather Service say strong and potentially damaging winds are developing in parts of California and are predicted to persist into the weekend. High wind warnings are posted for a swath of the Sierra Nevada and north of San Francisco Bay, and warnings are set to go into effect in much of Southern California by midafternoon. Many other areas are subject to wind advisories. Forecasters say people should be aware of the potential for downed trees and branches, power outages, outdoor recreation impacts and difficult driving conditions.