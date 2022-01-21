Intel to build $20B Ohio chip facility amid global shortage

By JOHN SEEWER and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chipmaker Intel says it will invest $20 billion to build a factory in central Ohio in an attempt to help alleviate a global shortage of chips that power everything from phones to cars to home appliances. The announcement Friday also signals the giant company’s commitment to manufacturing crucial technology products in the United States. Intel says two new chip “fabs” will reduce supply chain pressure and create thousands of jobs. But one analyst says making more chips in the U.S. won’t entirely protect the industry because they will still be sent to Asia for assembling and packaging.