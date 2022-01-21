As Biden struggles, Harris touts California wildfire aid

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris returned to her home state during challenging times for the White House to highlight funding for federal wildfire programs. The former California senator was in San Bernardino on Friday. She toured wildfire damage by helicopter and spotlighted federal dollars directed to disaster relief — including $600 million from the Forest Service for California. Harris’ visit comes at a time when President Joe Biden’s approval rating is sliding, Democrats are at risk of losing control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms and Harris continues to struggle to define her role in the administration.