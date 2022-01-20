Police shoot and kill armed man at San Francisco airport

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco airport official says police shot and killed an armed man who was causing a disturbance at a train station near the San Francisco airport Thursday. Spokesman Doug Yakel said the man allegedly ignored the orders from police and continued advancing toward them. Yakel said in a statement that the officers responded to reports of an armed person at the Bay Area Rapid Transit station near the airport’s international terminal and confirmed the man had two guns. The San Francisco Police Department would not comment on the incident involving its officers.