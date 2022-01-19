San Francisco Opera will debut Adams’ ‘Antony and Cleopatra’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — John Adams’ version of “Antony and Cleopatra” will have its world premiere on Sept. 10 on the opening weekend of the San Francisco Opera’s 100th season. Soprano Julia Bullock sings Cleopatra, baritone Gerald Finley will be Antony, tenor Paul Appleby will portray Caesar and music director Eun Sun Kim will conduct. The libretto was adapted by Adams, with additional passages from Plutarch and Virgil. Eight performances are scheduled through Oct. 5. The opera will travel to Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu, Teatro Massimo in Palermo, Sicily, and New York’s Metropolitan Opera.