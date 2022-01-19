Pacers roll past Lakers in 4th quarter for skid-stopping win

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Indiana Pacers increased the pressure on Lakers coach Frank Vogel with a 111-104 victory over Los Angeles. Caris LeVert scored a franchise-record 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and Malcolm Brogdon added 19 as the Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second victory in 12 games. Domantas Sabonis had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists while Indiana roared past the Lakers in the fourth. LeBron James had 30 points and 12 rebounds in the Lakers’ fourth loss in five games. Before the game, Vogel shrugged off widespread rumors of his expected firing if the Lakers don’t make immediate headway in their mediocre season.