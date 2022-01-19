Dog attacks security guard inside San Francisco library

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco public library officials say a dog attacked and injured a security guard trying to help its owner who was unresponsive inside the city’s main library. Officials said in a statement that the owner was found slumped over at a computer kiosk Sunday, and three security guards went to check on him. The dog was barking next to the owner and wasn’t on a leash. Officials say the dog lunged at one of the guards, bit into his arm and wouldn’t let go, dragging him to the floor. The guard was taken to a hospital for treatment and is recovering from his injuries. The dog is in the custody of Animal Control.