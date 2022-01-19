3 men including an officer face insider trading charges

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say three men, including a Massachusetts police officer, have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to trade shares of a company based on inside information. The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said Wednesday that David Forte, of Acton; John Younis, of Bristol, Rhode Island; and Gregory Manning, of Needham, are each charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Prosecutors say Forte obtained nonpublic information from a relative who is an executive at a company that planned an acquisition of another company. He passed that information to the others, which they used to make a profit. An email seeking comment was left with attorneys for the three.