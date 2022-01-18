Winnemucca man arrested after 3-hour, armed standoff

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man wanted on multiple warrants in California was arrested after an armed standoff with sheriff’s deputies in Winnemucca over the weekend. KRNV-TV reports the incident began when the suspect allegedly fled the scene of a minor hit-and-run accident Sunday evening. Humboldt County deputies say they were able to evacuate a woman from a residence where 58-year-old Robert Lane Murray of Winnemucca produced a firearm and pointed it at them before he eventually surrendered more than three hours later. No one was hurt. Murray has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of fugitive from justice.