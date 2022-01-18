Luxury Tahoe condo project planned; units from $2.5M to $7M

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — A luxury condominium developer plans to break ground this spring on 40 new multi-million-dollar units on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. The Nine 47 Tahoe development is planned on 2 acres in Incline Village along Tahoe Boulevard about a mile east of the Mount Rose Highway. The Reno Gazette Journal reports the project is a joint venture between Palcap FFIF LLC and Greenwood Homes. Units will start at $2.5 million and rise to about $7 million. Two-bedroom, three-bedroom and penthouse units will range from 1,525 to 4,171 square feet. Amenities include a rooftop deck with wrap-around views of Tahoe and the mountains.