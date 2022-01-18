Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 5:15 PM

Huntington Park police shoot, kill knife-wielding man

FILE PHOTO

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — Huntington Park police have shot and killed a man they say came toward officers with a knife. It happened just after midnight Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says firefighters answering a report of a house fire at around 11:45 p.m. Monday didn’t find a blaze but they were confronted by a man who claimed to have a weapon. Police were called and tried three times to get the man to drop a knife he was holding during a chase. Less-lethal rounds were fired at the man during the confrontations. Authorities say the man was shot when he advanced on officers. 

AP California

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content