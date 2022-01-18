California offers college students $10K for public service

By JOCELYN GECKER

Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that 45 colleges and universities in California, including some of the most prestigious campuses in the state, will be part of a new public service program that will subsidize tuition for students who do community service alongside their studies. The program called “Californians For All College Corps” will start in the fall 2022 semester with 6,500 students. Newsom said in a news conference with the leaders of the state’s public higher education systems that the students will be deployed to part-time work in areas of pressing need like K-12 education disparity, climate change and food insecurity. In exchange for 450 hours of service, each student will receive $10,000 toward their education.