Gultekin, Earlington lead San Diego over LMU 70-65

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yavuz Gultekin and Marcellus Earlington each had a double-double and San Diego beat Loyola Marymount 70-65 for its third straight win. Gultekin and Earlington finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds apiece. Terrell Brown scored 13 points and Joey Calcaterra added 12 for San Diego (10-7, 3-1 West Coast Conference). Eli Scott scored 29 points on 12-of-21 shooting and had nine rebounds and three assists for LMU (7-7, 0-2). San Diego built a 34-29 halftime lead and LMU never got within four points in the second half.