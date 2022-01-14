WNBA stars could be on the move as free agency set to begin

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

WNBA stars could be on the move with free agency set to begin this weekend. Teams can start talking to their own restricted and unrestricted free agents Saturday. Deals can’t be officially announced until Feb. 1. While it’s unlikely there will be a big transaction like Candace Parker deciding to return home to Chicago and helped the Sky win the franchise’s first WNBA championship, there could be a lot of movement over the next few weeks. Some of the top free agents available include Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd of Seattle; Liz Cambage of Las Vegas; Sylvia Fowles of Minnesota; Courtney Williams of Atlanta and Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Stefanie Dolson of Chicago.