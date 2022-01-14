Nurse critically injured in Los Angeles bus stop assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County official has called for a full investigation of an attack that badly injured a nurse waiting at transit bus stop at downtown’s Union Station. County supervisor and Metro board member Kathryn Barger says the nurse from LA County-USC Medical Center was left in critical condition after the attack Thursday. Barger says it is unacceptable for Metro bus riders to be susceptible to such violence. The Los Angeles Times reports that a homeless man was arrested not far from Union Station and booked for investigation of attempted murder.