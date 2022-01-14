Ex-San Jose officer pleads no contest to insurance fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a retired San Jose Police officer who owns a security business pleaded no contest to insurance fraud, tax evasion, money laundering, and worker exploitation and is expected to be sentenced to three years in jail. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said Friday that 48-year-old Robert Foster, of Morgan Hill, will also get two years of supervised release as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Foster owns a private security firm along with Mikaila Foster, who also pleaded no contest. Prosecutors say the couple illegally reduced their insurance premiums and taxes by reporting false payroll, paying employees off-the-books, and underreporting employee injuries.