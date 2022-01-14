Chargers fire special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Chargers coach Brandon Staley has started the process of making changes to his staff after Los Angeles fell short of making the playoffs for the third straight year. Staley fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II and assistant special teams coach Mayur Chaudhari on Friday. Staley said on Wednesday that he was beginning the process of staff evaluations after exit interviews with players on Monday and Tuesday. The Chargers were in position for a wild-card spot, but dropped three of their final four games, including a 35-32 overtime decision at Las Vegas last Sunday.