USC forms new committee to combat anti-Semitism on campus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California says it is expanding awareness training and creating a new committee of Jewish students, faculty and staff as the school works to combat anti-Semitism on campus. President Carol Folt says in a letter Thursday that USC is taking steps to support the Jewish community after concerns were raised about anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist posts made by students on social media. The new Advisory Committee on Jewish Life will convene this month to “review a number of proposed actions to tangibly support Jewish and Zionist students, faculty, and staff.”