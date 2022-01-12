Staley believes foundation in place for Chargers to succeed

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley gave his Los Angeles Chargers players something to think about when they held their final meeting of the season Monday — “all endings are beginnings.” Even though the Chargers missed the playoffs in heartbreaking fashion with a 35-32 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Staley feels as if the foundation has been built after a 9-8 campaign in his first year at the helm. Staley said: “I feel like this season was the end of something really special, and now it’s the beginning of something special. I think that these guys have a true belief system. I think that we’ve created something that’s built to last.”