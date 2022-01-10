Universal health care proposal gets first test in California

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are preparing to debate whether to create the nation’s first universal health care system. A bill that would create the system and set its rules will have a hearing before the Assembly Health Committee on Tuesday. A separate bill that would lay out how to pay for everything will be heard at a later date. The first bill must pass the state Assembly by Jan. 31 to have a chance at passing this year. The bill that would pay for everything would increase taxes on some businesses and individuals. Voters would also have to approve that before it could become law.