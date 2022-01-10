Kings hold off late charge by Rangers for 3-1 win

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault, Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe scored and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 on Monday night. Trevor Moore had two assists and Cal Petersen made 22 saves. The Kings have won four of five. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves for the Rangers, who have lost two of three to start their longest road trip of the season. Kris Knoblauch served as temporary coach for New York after Gerard Gallant tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.