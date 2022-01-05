1 dead, 2 injured in 6-vehicle crash near Los Angeles

CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and at least two others were injured Wednesday in a six-vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck near Los Angeles. Witnesses say a Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of a speed when it slammed into the FedEx truck at an intersection in Cerritos shortly after 9 a.m. One witness says she saw first responders trying to extricate a man from the mangled wreckage of the Mercedes. Photos from the scene show the FedEx truck with a side panel caved in and packages strewn across the intersection next to a demolished gray sedan.