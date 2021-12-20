San Francisco DA, others denounce mayor’s plan for police

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s DA on Monday pushed back on the mayor’s call for increased policing to battle rampant drug dealing in one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. Chesa Boudin and others urged Mayor London Breed to put more money into housing and treatment to get at the roots causes of crime. They also urged her to open a supervised drug consumption site to prevent overdose deaths, an idea she supports. San Francisco is among other politically liberal cities struggling to address crime amid police reforms prompted by the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Boudin was elected in 2019 and faces a recall.