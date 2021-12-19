49ers beat Falcons 31-13 for 5th win in 6 games

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 235 yards and a TD, San Francisco ran for three more scores and the 49ers won for the fifth time in six games, beating the Atlanta Falcons 31-13. The Niners scored touchdowns on four straight drives to make easy work of the Falcons to remain in wild-card position as the sixth-place team in the NFC. Atlanta got stopped at the goal line on its first possession of the game and lost a fumble on a strip sack by Nick Bosa on the opening drive of the second half.