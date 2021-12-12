Navy to hold hearing for sailor accused of igniting warship

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy will hold a hearing Monday to review whether there is enough evidence to order a court martial for a San Diego-based sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in the summer of 2020. Seaman Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays was a member of the crew at the time when the amphibious assault ship burned for nearly five days. He was charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. It was the maritime branch’s worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The ship was later scrapped.