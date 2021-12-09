Skip to Content
AP California
Month-old baby dies in Florida turnpike accident

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A 1-month-old baby who was riding on a passenger’s lap died when their car crashed on Florida’s Turnpike near Orlando and he was ejected. The Florida Highway Patrol the boy was riding on the lap of a 41-yearold woman early Thursday when their driver, a 38-year-old man, did not stop and their car slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer. The boy was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The highway patrol said the three were from Los Angeles, but did not confirm if they were a family. The FHP said the woman was hospitalized in critical condition, while the man was in serious condition. No names were released. 

