California eyes tough standards for trucks, lawn equipment

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California truck drivers could soon have to worry about pollution tickets along with speeding tickets. The California Air Resources Board on Thursday is proposing a new smog check program for heavy duty trucks. Many newer trucks have computers on board that monitor emissions and send data to the state. But the state also plans to set up sophisticated roadside sensors to detect trucks that are polluting too much. The proposal is part of the state’s aggressive strategy to clean up its dirty air. Also on Thursday, the board will consider banning the sale of gas-powered lawn equipment starting in 2024.