Old WAC foes UTEP, Fresno State meet in New Mexico Bowl

By The Associated Press

Former Western Athletic Conference foes UTEP and Fresno State will meet in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 18. UTEP hasn’t won a bowl game since the 1967 Sun Bowl, the longest bowl victory drought in the country. Fresno State is undergoing some upheaval after coach Kalen DeBoer took the Washington job and quarterback Jake Haener entered the transfer portal. Jaylen Henderson takes over for Haener after throwing only eight passes this year. Running backs coach Lee Marks was promoted to interim coach. Each team will be making its third appearance in the New Mexico Bowl.