Von Oelhoffen leads No. 23 Oregon State women past Pacific

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen made a go-ahead 3-pointer with under a minute to play and sank two free throws with 1.5 seconds left, and No. 23 Oregon State beat Pacific 76-72 to spoil Anaya James’ 31-point performance. Von Oelhoffen hit an open 3-pointer from the wing with one second remaining on the shot clock to give Oregon State a 72-70 lead, and James answered at the other end to tie it with 44.5 left. Oregon State had two chances at it, after Kennedy Brown’s 13th rebound, and Ellie Mack made a driving layup at 17.3 for a two-point lead. After a timeout, James missed a free-throw line jumper and Greta Kampschroeder grabbed the defensive rebound before calling a timeout with 2.3 left.