Rams remain confident with time running out to build winner

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams realize the clock is ticking on their bold midseason attempt to transform a good team into a star-studded Super Bowl contender with their losses piling up and their doubters growing louder. Von Miller still thinks the Rams will beat the buzzer with time to spare. The Rams have lost three straight games in the month since they swung a trade to add Miller to Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey atop their roster. They’ve lost both of their games since receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joined the group a week later as a free agent.