Newsom: Omicron variant won’t spark California shutdown

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says confirmation of the first U.S. case of the omicron variant in California wasn’t surprising and won’t force another economic shutdown. State health officials say they’re increasing COVID-19 testing at California’s airports for arrivals from countries identified as areas where the newly identified variant is spreading. But otherwise Newsom said Wednesday that he doesn’t anticipate that the most populous state will impose another stay-at-home order or new restrictions. California health officials say the first U.S. case of the omicron variant was identified in a San Francisco resident who had recently returned from South Africa and developed symptoms.