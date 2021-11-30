Cowboys DT Hill’s suspension over altercation cut to 1 game

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill’s suspension for punching Las Vegas offensive lineman John Simpson after a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Raiders has been reduced to one game. The NFL suspended Hill two games over the altercation, saying Hill waited nearly a minute in order to confront Simpson. Hill knocked off Simpson’s helmet with an open-handed punch. NFL and players’ union appeals officer Derrick Brooks heard Hill’s appeal on Tuesday. Hill will miss Thursday’s game at New Orleans but be eligible to play at Washington on Dec. 12.