LeBron has 33 points, Lakers beat Pistons in calm rematch

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 33 points, nine assists and no confrontations with Isaiah Stewart in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons. James appeared to have no significant interactions with Stewart after both players were ejected from the teams’ last meeting in Detroit a week earlier after an altercation. James was assessed a Flagrant-2 foul and ejected when he hit Stewart in the face while their jockeyed for rebounding position, and an infuriated Stewart repeatedly attempted to charge at James in the aftermath, earning his own ejection. James served a one-game suspension and Stewart got a two-game ban.