AP source: Blue Jays reach deal with pitcher Kevin Gausman

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract, pending a physical, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press late Sunday. The 30-year-old Gausman was 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings for San Francisco last season. He has a 64-72 record and 4.02 ERA in his career with Baltimore, Atlanta and San Francisco. The Blue Jays also signed right-hander Jose Berríos to a seven-year, $131 million deal this offseason after acquiring him at the trade deadline. The two deals are the largest pitching contracts in team history.