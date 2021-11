ANAHEIM, Calif. — Taylor Funk poured in 29 points, sinking 8 of 10 shots from 3-point range, and Saint Joseph’s held off Georgetown 77-74 at the Wooden Legacy. Funk shot 9 for 11 overall and added seven rebounds for the Hawks (3-3). Kaiden Rice tossed in 25 points to lead the Hoyas (2-3).