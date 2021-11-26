Fire destroys 6 mobile homes near Salton Sea

DESERT SHORES, Calif. (AP) — Imperial County authorities say a fire destroyed six mobile homes in the rustic Desert Shores community on the west side of the Salton Sea. The Imperial County Fire Department also says in a Facebook post Friday that it has been fighting a fire south of the Salton Sea in the Fig Lagoon area near Storms Crossing, a small mobile home community. On Thursday, the department fought a vegetation fire in a wash in the community of Hot Mineral Spa on the east side of the lake. That fire moved away from the trailer park and its 800 residents were not evacuated.