Mahomes’ 5 TD passes lead Chiefs past Raiders 41-14

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and returned to his usual form after a surprisingly shaky stretch this season, and the Kansas City Chiefs moved into first place in the AFC West with a 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mahomes and the Chiefs showed little resemblance to the team that overpowered the AFC the past three seasons over the first nine weeks. But they used a dominant performance over the Raiders on a day everyone else in the division lost to return to the top of the standings. Las Vegas has lost two straight.