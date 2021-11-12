Southern California gets more windy, dry and hot weather

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California faces another day of hot, dry and gusty weather as Santa Ana winds sweep the region. The National Weather Service says more temperature records are likely to be set Friday. A high of 95 degrees in Anaheim was among a half-dozen records set Thursday as conditions brought elevated risk of wildfires. The Los Angeles County Fire Department says a brush fire that erupted on Santa Catalina Island was stopped after scorching 17 acres. Forecasters say a cooling trend will slowly develop over the weekend but temperatures will remain well above normal early next week.