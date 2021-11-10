Santa Barbara deputies rescue woman from apartment fire

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Two Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies rescued an unconscious woman from a burning apartment as her clothing was catching fire. The sheriff’s office says the deputies were first to arrive on the scene in Goleta shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday and found the woman on the floor of an apartment filled with smoke and flames. Senior Deputy David Ashley patted out the flames on the woman’s clothing and Deputy Rockwell Ellis helped him take the victim out the door and down stairs to the street. The woman was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The deputies were treated for smoke inhalation.